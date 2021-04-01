Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veritex in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Veritex has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,893,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 443,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 290,357 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 256,745 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $49,878.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,857.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.79 per share, with a total value of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,402. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.