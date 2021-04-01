Quarterhill Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$48,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,405.76.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,586.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,810.24.

QTRH opened at C$2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$293.81 million and a P/E ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.53. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.39 and a 1-year high of C$3.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

