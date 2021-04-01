Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $735.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $730.00 to $735.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $738.41.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $738.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $740.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $744.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

