First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.44.

NYSE:FR opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after buying an additional 187,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 825,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,770,000 after purchasing an additional 144,479 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

