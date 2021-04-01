Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock opened at $261.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $145.24 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,080.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $796,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.