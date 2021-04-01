NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at HSBC

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.89.

Shares of NKE opened at $132.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.44. NIKE has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $209.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

