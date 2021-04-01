SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

FLOW stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

