Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

LAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $489.40 million, a PE ratio of -152.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

