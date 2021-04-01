Marc A. Crisafulli Sells 10,000 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bally’s stock opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -151.12 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BALY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

