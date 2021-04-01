FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Earnings Miss

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $304.50 and last traded at $308.56. 4,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 229,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.95.

The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.13 and its 200-day moving average is $324.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

About FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

