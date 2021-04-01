Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 19,015 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,202,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 142,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REZI opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

