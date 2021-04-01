Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fluor were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $14,852,000. Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

