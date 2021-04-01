Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,703,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,859,945.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00.

Shares of TSE:PNE opened at C$0.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The company has a market cap of C$88.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$0.50 price target (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.