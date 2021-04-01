Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $287.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 62,977 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 107,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

