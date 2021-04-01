Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $60,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,293,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,282,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 699,047 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

