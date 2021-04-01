National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating for Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

