Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Shares of WTFC opened at $75.80 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

