Dana (NYSE:DAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,918,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after buying an additional 284,640 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Dana by 63.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 372,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 144,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Dana by 975.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 135,588 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Dana by 973.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 125,072 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

