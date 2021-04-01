Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Visteon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.40.

Visteon stock opened at $121.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.59. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

