Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $42.09 Million Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,652,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $42,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of WDR opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

