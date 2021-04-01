Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.11 Million Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,705,000 after purchasing an additional 765,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

