Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 236,796 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,796 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Pretium Resources worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Pretium Resources by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

