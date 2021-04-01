Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 6,981 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 534,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 264,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,316. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

