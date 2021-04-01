Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1,694.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Curtiss-Wright worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 27.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 37.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE CW opened at $118.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $81.72 and a one year high of $124.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $54,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,411.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,096 shares of company stock worth $1,643,801. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.