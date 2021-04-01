Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 49,786 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,786 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODT. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,931,000 after buying an additional 1,843,709 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,657,000 after buying an additional 1,163,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after buying an additional 686,652 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 984.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 134,490 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of ODT opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

