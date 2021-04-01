Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 563 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.08% of SI-BONE worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 140,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 83,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $76,963.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,071,294 shares of company stock valued at $32,690,397 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.