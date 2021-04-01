Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 107,014 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 701.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 69,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASMB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

ASMB stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $175.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.