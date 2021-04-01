25,121 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.78 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

