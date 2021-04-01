Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 240.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,120 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,058,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,277,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.49). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.