Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cable One by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cable One by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $1,828.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,482.05 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,896.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,955.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

