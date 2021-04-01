Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587,994 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.12% of CyrusOne worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,321.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

