Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 36,624 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,624 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Chase by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chase by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chase by 1,084.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $116.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.31. Chase Co. has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%.

In other news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $66,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $776,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $57,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,089 shares of company stock valued at $337,112. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

