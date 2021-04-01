Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells $82,832.40 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Bing Xue sold 695 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $24,067.85.

On Thursday, January 28th, Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $48,119.22.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $842.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.00 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

