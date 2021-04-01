Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases $99,017.24 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,017.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 863,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,893,564.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.21. The company has a market cap of $519.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.93. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

