EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $148.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.67.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

NYSE:EGP opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.35. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $90.39 and a 1-year high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.