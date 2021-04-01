Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAMXF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAMXF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.