Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Upgraded by Noble Financial to “Outperform”

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

INDO stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52. Indonesia Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.