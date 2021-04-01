Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Upgraded by Noble Financial to “Outperform”

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.
INDO stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52. Indonesia Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.
