Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

