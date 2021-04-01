Insider Buying: InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Purchases $61,020.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $61,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of INFU opened at $20.36 on Thursday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.06 million, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. InfuSystem had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $24.71 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 518.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 55.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

