Insider Buying: InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Purchases $61,020.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $61,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of INFU opened at $20.36 on Thursday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.06 million, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. InfuSystem had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $24.71 million during the quarter.
Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.
About InfuSystem
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
