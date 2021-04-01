Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 26.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,278 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

