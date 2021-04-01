First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $64.64 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.