Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Short Interest Down 18.0% in March

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,700 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,640,000 after buying an additional 244,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $48.81 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

