Short Interest in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Drops By 18.3%

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

RJF opened at $122.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $124.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,396,525.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

