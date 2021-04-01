Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 492,700 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.54% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

