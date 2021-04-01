Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,508 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Discovery worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DISCK opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.