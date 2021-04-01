Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 14,931 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Franco-Nevada worth $17,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.05. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

