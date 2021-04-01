Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $15.94 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,921 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in DaVita by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.79.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

