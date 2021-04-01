Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 23,386 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,839,000 after buying an additional 136,277 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,807,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVNA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total value of $17,877,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $159,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,982,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,701.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 671,525 shares of company stock worth $189,712,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $262.40 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.08.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

