Federated Hermes Inc. Has $942,000 Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after buying an additional 896,015 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after buying an additional 482,313 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 347,714 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 174,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACHC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.