Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Radian Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 70,488 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,898,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 57,043 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 240,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

